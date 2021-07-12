General

The government is to administer the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 from Tuesday. The vaccines—Vero Cell from China and Johnson &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Johnson from America would be administered in all 77 districts from Tuesday, said Director General of the Department of Health Service under the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Dipendra Raman Singh.

The Department has separated targeted group to vaccinate the Vero Cell and Johnson &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Johnson vaccine.

Vero Cell vaccine would be administered to all citizens from 55 years and above, he added. Similarly, Professors, teachers, employees, drivers and helpers of public transport would also be vaccinated. Vero Cell vaccine would be administered to those people, who missed to administer vaccine, deputed in essential services determined by the government, and those Nepalis going to the countries, where vaccine has been made mandatory.

Likewise, all citizens from 50-54 years, citizens with total and severely disability and refugees currently living in Nepal would be vaccinated with Johnson &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Johnson vaccine which requires only a single dose.

He further said that health workers working at health institutions, sanitation workers and those who missed to be vaccinated earlier would get the vaccine.

Out of the total population of the country, 2.611 million people have got first dose of vaccine while 1.413 million have been inoculated with second dose so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal