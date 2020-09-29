General

For the first time, Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City is constructing an advanced landfill site. Located at Itahari Ward Number 10, Dumartakka of Sunsari district, this landfill site spans over 3.5 bighas of land.

''Roughly we have accomplished 40 per cent of our construction activities for the landfill site,'' informed Puspa Narayan Chaudhary, the environmental department head at the Sub-metropolis. He added, ''Our infrastructures are being set up to produce biogas by processing biodegradable waste of around 33 tons per day.''

The Rs 140 million project is supported by the World Bank. ''World Bank approved the Detailed Project Report just before the nationwide lockdown,'' informed Chaudhary.

Before construction of this landfill site, Itahari was criticized for dumping its waste at the precious forest area of Terai called Charkose Jhadi.

According to Chaudhary, Itahari produces around 35-40 tons garbage on a daily basis. Based on decennial census of 2011, Itahari is a city with more than 33 thousands households and 140,517 people. The actual figures now might be much higher than this data taken nine years ago.

Situated at the crossroads of East-West and North-South highways in State-1, Itahari is a transit town in east Nepal with increasing numbers of migrant people for trade, transit and residence. ''Standard landfill site was the dire need of the city for years. Finally, a landfill site is being constructed. This is a good beginning,'' remarked Dibyaraj Gurung, an activist associated with Keep Itahari Clean (KIC) campaign in the city which has been advocating for the greenery and waste management for long.

Prakash Chaudhary, the ward chair of Itahari-10, said he is pressing for the speedy construction of the project. ''The project site is in the governmental land. Therefore, it was not hard to start the project works. However, the project progress is in snail's pace against which I am raising my voice,'' said chair Chaudhary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal