First Horticulture Expo-2080 BS to begin from March 29



Kathmandu: The first Horticulture Expo-2080 BS is going to be organized in the federal capital from March 29 to April 1.

The Nursery Association Nepal (NAN) is going to organize the event which is targeted at those who are interested in the nursery business, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts of flowers as well as researchers in horticulture.

Expo’s coordinator Ramji Kunwar said that they have considered the upcoming expo as an integrated ‘Maha Kumba’ (large assembly) of the nursery sector. The expo will display commercial nursery products based on flowers, fruits, forests and herbs.

“Over 700 spices of plants from various flower nurseries, fruit nurseries, agriculture, forest nurseries and herbs nurseries will be showcased in the expo for exhibition, sales and distribution,” coordinator Kunwar said.

He added that the expo would also features fertilizers, organic and chemical pesticides, seedlings, equipments and agricultural equipments and technologies.

There will be altogether 90 stalls including 74 commerc

ial ones, according to him. The organizers are expecting footfall of over 50,000 visitors and transaction worth Rs 10 million.

The entry fee for the general public is Rs 100 while students and senior citizens would be charged Rs 50, the organizers said.

The expo is expected to enhance advocacy on the welfare of the nursery entrepreneurs spread across the country and enhance their professional capacities through development and expansion of nursery business and contribute in job creation.

During the expo, various competitions would be held among the nursery entrepreneurs and they would be rewarded with cash and certificates to motivate them, it was shared.

Services related to horticulture would be provided during the expo which is promoted by the Floriculture Development Centre, Department of Botany, Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Centre, the organizers said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal