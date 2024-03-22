First Indigenous Festival begins in Chitwan

The First Indigenous Nationalities Cultural and Trade commenced on the banks of the Narayani River in Chitwan on Friday. The event is being organised by District Coordination Council, Chitwan, Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) is scheduled to conclude on March 31. Lumbini Province Chief Amik Shrechan inaugurated the festival. On the occasion, he spoke of the need to promote religious and cultural tolerance, harmony and respect in the nation, calling on one and all to be liberal to bring the Constitutional provisions concerning the rights of indigenous nationalities into practice. Similarly, Bharatpur metropolis mayor Renu Dahal said the local government is working on the promotion of the rights of indigenous nationalities and their cultural identities. She hoped that the event will contribute to making the Bharatpur Visit Year 2024 a success. The expo targeted at the Visit Bharatpur Year 2024 aims to promote linguistic, cultural and ethnic identities of the indigenous nationalities, ac cording to NEFIN Chitwan Council Chair and event coordinator Mahendra Dura. The expo features 300 stalls and is to see 17 cultural exhibitions almost each day during the festival period. Chitwan is home to 39 indigenous nationalities who majorly belong to the Tharu, Darai, Kumal, Tamang, Bote, Chepang, Magar, Gurung, Thakali, Newar, Dura, Rai, Limbu, Bhujel, Hyolmo and Baram communities. The 10-day festival is expected to record transactions of around Rs 10 million and estimated to cost around Rs eight million. Organisers hope around 300 thousand people will visit it. Source: National News Agency RSS