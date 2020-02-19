Trading

First Karnali biological agricultural conference, 2076 BS kicked off in Karnali.

The two-day conference organised by the Karnali state government and the ministry of land management, agriculture and cooperatives is scheduled to go through in-depth discussions about the adoption of biological agricultural technology, its opportunities and challenges, related policies and future course of action.

The event is participated by Karnali state government spokesperson and minister for land management, agriculture and cooperatives Bimala KC, former Home Minister Janardan Sharma, state 2 minister for land management, agriculture and cooperatives Shailendra Prasad Shah, minister for agriculture and cooperatives Shailendra Prasad Shah, National Assembly member Bimala Rai Poudel, Karnali state ministers, Karnali state Planning Commission officials, SA members and local level representatives.

Source: National News Agency Nepal