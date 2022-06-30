General

The Western Regional Hospital, Pokhara reported a successful case of kidney transplant and it is said to be the first kidney transplant case outside the Kathmandu Valley.

The transplant was carried on the collaborative efforts of Shahid Dharmabhakta National Transplant Center, Bhaktapur and the Pokhara Academy of Health Science.

A 51-year-old man donated his kidney to his 53-year-old spouse.

According to Center Director Dr Pukar Chandra Shrestha, surgeons Pro Dr Rakesh Kumar Verma, Dr Dipesh Shrestha and Dr Rojan Adhikari, anesthesiologists Dr Arati Rai and Dr Sobhit Thapa, nephrologists Dr Kalpana Kumari Shrestha and Dr Lusan Singh, radiologist Dr Krisha Budhathoki and a medical squad from the hospital contributed to the successful kidney transplant.

The patient was already discharged from the hospital, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal