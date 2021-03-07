Health & Safety

The government of Nepal has received the first lot of vaccine against Covid-19 procured under the COVAX Facility.

Among the total of 1,920,000 doses of vaccines pledged to Nepal, altogether 348,000 doses of 'COVAXAMC' were vaccines produced by Serum Institute of India was brought to Nepal today.

The vaccines were brought to Nepal in coordination of the UNICEF and WHO and in assistance from various international governments, international organizations and private sectors.

Apart from the vaccine, 350,000 set of syringe and 3,500 set of vaccine set were handed over to Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi. The handover ceremony was attended by the representatives of COVAX's technical and financial partners.

Various countries such as Australia, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, the USA, the UK and the European Commission and various social organizations have supported in bringing the vaccine against coronavirus infection under the COVAX Facility.

Source: National News Agency Nepal