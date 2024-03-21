First national conference of women judges begins on Friday

Kathmandu: The first national conference of women judges is taking place from Friday. Chief Justice Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha is scheduled to inaugurate the conference, which is being organized jointly by National Judicial Academy Nepal and Judges' Society Nepal with the theme of "Promotion of Gender Equality in Judicial System: Our Commitment". At a news conference on Thursday, Chair of Judges' Society Nepal and Justice of Supreme Court Sapana Pradhan Malla said the conference is aimed at identifying the issues and challenges of women judges and promote their professional expertise. Justice Malla said the conference will see discussions on overall issues including increasing participation of women in the judiciary. Separate sessions on unity and network building, leadership development and empowerment, sharing of ideas, cooperation within the judicial community and other issues would be discussed in the two-day conference. Presently, there are 43 women judges in the country including three justices in the SC. The conference will have participation of women judges and women officials serving the judicial service, law service and government attorney. Source: National News Agency Nepal