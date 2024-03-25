First-phase construction of Asian Highway begins

First-phase construction of the Asian Highway connecting 32 countries in the continent has started. Removing trees along the western section from Sitapuri of Kamal rural municipality in Jhapa to Devikhola of Itahari has begun under the first-phase construction. Construction activities of 120-kilometre four-lane road from Kakadvitta to Laukahi of Sunsari have been forwarded with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank. Representative of Jain CR F G Tundi Company, a construction company, Hari Prasad Parajuli, shared that around 6,737 trees would be removed along the west section and an agreement has reached to complete the road construction within three years. The 120-km-long four-lane roadway forms a section of the East-West highway and it connects Jhapa, Morang and Sunsari. It is going to be constructed at an investment of Rs 28.17 billion of the Asian Development Bank. The highway is to be expanded along with the construction of 71 new bridges, he added. Source: National News Agency Nepal