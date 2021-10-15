General

The first president of the Federal Republic Nepal, Dr Ram Baran Yadav received the tika from gurus and priests at the auspicious hour 10.02 am today at Sapahi village in his home town Janakpurdham on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami.

The first President who is in his hometown for celebrating the Bada Dashain festival also paid homage to the Goddess Durga Bhawani, praying for the happiness and peace to Nepal and the Nepalis, the former president's secretariat stated.

Similarly, former King Gyanendra Shah today received the tika and jamara at the auspicious hour of 10.02 am given by the Nepal Calendar Determination Committee.

The former King received the tika, jamara and prasad of the Goddess Nawadurga Bhawani from former deputy chief priest and Committee former president Prof Dr Madhav Bhattarai and other respected persons.

Source: National News Agency Nepal