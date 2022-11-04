General

Tripartite dialogue was held in London to explore solution to the protracted issues of ex-Gurkhas.

The London-based Nepali Embassy said the first meeting was held on Thursday at the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom in an attempt to address the issues of ex-Gurkhas.

Minister of State for Defense Dr Andrew Morrison, Nepal’s Ambassador to the UK Gyan Chandra Acharya and Major Judda Bahadur Gurung from ex-Gurkhas, among others were present in the meeting.

On behalf of the Nepal government, Ambassador Acharya had put his view on the issues such as treating ex-Gurkhas at par with British Army on pension arrangement, supplementary pension, lump sum payment to the families of the deceased and those mutilated in wars and welfare works.

Likewise, on the occasion, Gurung had aired his views on behalf of the ex-Gurkhas, shared chief of deputy mission at Nepali Embassy, Roshan Khanal.

On behalf of the British government, State Minister Dr Morrison said he would discuss on the issues in next meeting after having comprehensive study and consultations.

The ex-Gurkhas had staged peaceful demonstration outside the ministry when tripartite talk was underway. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal