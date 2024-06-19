Fisherman killed by thunderstruck in Bhola

A fisherman was killed by thunderstruck at Nabir Char area of Badarpur union under Lalmohan upazila of the district today.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain, 48, son of Abdul Wahab Bepari, resident of Charpata village of Badarpur union of the upazila of the district.

According to the locals, the fisherman went for fishing at Nabir Char area in the morning. At one stage, the lightning strikes on Lokman Hossain when he was fishing in the area around 6am. The man died on the spot, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalmohan Police Station Md. Abul Kashem said.

Legal action is under process in this connection, the SI added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha