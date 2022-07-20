General

Madhyabindu municipality of Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Susta East) district has provided buses to five community schools on grant.

According to Under-Secretary of the municipality’s Education, Youth and Sports Section Tek Prasad Pandey, the buses were provided to the community schools this year on cost sharing of the schools. He said the support was channelized to enhance educational standards of community schools.

It may be noted that the municipality has provided grant of Rs 1.8 million each from the fiscal year 2021/22 budget in its bid to support schools to purchase buses. Each grant receiving school has the cost sharing of Rs 500,000.

“We have provided buses to the community schools on around 80 percent grant channelized through the municipal budget”, Pandey said, adding, “The municipality has made it mandatory for school to financially participate in purchasing bus”.

The municipality has provided buses on grant to Janata Secondary School at Madhyabindu-3, Birendra Secondary School at Madhyabindu-11, Yadav Secondary School at Madhyabindu-12, Saraswoti Secondary School at Madhyabindu-13 and Gyanodaya Secondary School at Madhyabindu-15.

As informed the municipality has so far provided buses to 10 public schools, informed mayor Bhimlal Adhikari. The municipality has 13 public schools in its 13 wards.

Source: National News Agency Nepal