Five containers carrying liquid oxygen purchased from neighbouring India have been imported to Nepal via Birgunj checkpoint, said Birgunj customs office. As informed, Shankar Gas Industry in Kathmandu supplied the oxygen-filled containers. The industry is allowed to supply oxygen to health institutions in the Kathmandu Valley.

The industry has only two bullets to carry liquid oxygen. In the Valley, only National Trauma Centre and Teku Hospital have containers to carry liquid oxygen. So far, a total of 28,998 MTQ oxygen have been arrived in three installments, said information officer at the customs office, Shailendra Adhikari. One cubic meter oxygen is sold for 16 Indian currencies at Indian market. The custom duty has been waived off on the import of oxygen amid a shortage of oxygen following increasing cases of Covid-19 patients in Nepal. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal