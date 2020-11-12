General

Five persons died from coronavirus at different hospital and home isolation from coronavirus in last 12 hours in Morang district.

Of them, three persons died at Nobel Teaching Hospital, Biratnagar, one at Birat Teaching Hospital, Budhiganga, and one at home isolation at Urlabari. Of the, four are women and a man.

A 49-year-old coronavirus infected woman of Gauradaha-2 of Jhapa, died today in course of treatment at Nobel Hospital. She was admitted at the hospital on October 20.

Similarly, a 40-year-old woman of Itahari-3 of Sunsari, admitted at the same hospital on November 10, died today. PCR test of the woman was carried out on November 10, said Manager at the hospital, Narayan Dahal.

Likewise, a 55-year-old coronavirus infected man of Rangeli municipality-8 of Morang district today. He was admitted at the hospital on November 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

A 42-year-old woman of Damak-6 of Jhapa died in course of treatment at Birat Teaching Hospital on Wednesday night. The woman was admitted at the hospital on November 11 and she tested positive for coronavirus on the same day.

Similarly, a 45-year-old coronavirus infected woman of Urlabari-8, who was in home isolation, died on Wednesday night.

According to Area Police Office, Urlabari, the woman was staying in home isolation after she tested positive for coronavirus on October 31, died on Wednesday night.

She had respiratory problems as well as suffering from cold, cough, fever and vomiting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal