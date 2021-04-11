General

Five persons died and 19 others sustained injuries in a tractor accident at Chiyudekhola in Rapti Municipality-11 in Chitwan district this evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Chitwan Surya Bahadur Thapa said that the tractor (Na 1 Ta 6382) was carrying labourers from Thakaltar of the district.

The tractor fell some 200 metres off the road at 7:30 this evening.

DSP Thapa added that the injured ones are receiving treatment in different hospitals in Bharatpur. Condition of some injured labourers is critical.

Details of the accident are awaited.

Source: National News Agency Nepal