General

Five persons died and 41 others sustained injuries after a passenger carrying bus and tipper collided head on near Kohalpur of Banke district along the East West Highway this evening.

Police confirmed that the bus (Me 1 Kha 3347) on its way to Dharan from Surkhet and a tipper without a registered number plate collided at 6:00 this evening near Rohinikhola killing four men and a woman.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rabindra Khanal said that tipper's driver and next one travelling in it died in the incident.

Likewise, three persons travelling in the passenger-bus died, Khanal added.

Of the deceased, Jiban Kumar Neupane of Satakhani in Surkhet died on the spot while four others died while receiving treatment in Teaching Hospital, Kohalpur.

The injured ones were rushed to the Teaching Hospital, Kohalpur.

DSP Khanal stated that health condition of seven persons is critical

Source: National News Agency Nepal