Police have made public five hunters apprehended on the charge of smuggling exotic bird and carrying a set of country-made gun at Beni Municipality-4 in Myagdi district.

According to the District Police Office, Myagdi, police held them on Sunday night on a tip-off.

Police Inspector Doctor Prasad Chaudhary shared that the arrested ones were Purna Gurung, 49, Sandeep Gurung, 20, Santosh Gurung, 25, Sak Bahadur Gurung, 36, and 21-year-old Sanjaya Gurung. All of them were from Thamdanda of Beni Municipality in the district.

They were arrested with a Kalij pheasant, a bird mainly found in forest areas in the mountainous region.

Police are preparing to file a case against them under the Arms and Ammunition Act-2019 BS and for their involvement in illegally poaching the wildlife species and selling them.

Source: National News Agency Nepal