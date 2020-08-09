General

Five persons were injured in a clash that took place between two groups in Tikapur of Kailali. The youths of ward no. 6 and 9 of the municipality were involved in a gang flight on Saturday evening, according to the Area Police Office, Tikapur.

In the incident, Dinesh Saud, Kiran Rawal and Suraj Chaudhary of ward no. 6 and Tapendra Saud and Bhuwan Saud of ward no. 9 were injured. Of the injured the condition of Dinesh, Bhuwan and Suraj is reported to be critical. As a result, they were referred from Tikapur hospital to Nepalgunj, chief of the police office, MadhusudhanNeupane said.

The remaining two are still undergoing treatment at Tikapur hospital. In the clash that took place at Baluwatar of Khakraula, Tikapur the two sides used sharp weapons to attack one another. Police reached the site and arrested Raban Saud and LokendraKadayat. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal