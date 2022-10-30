General

Five people were killed when a passenger bus met with an accident at Bullingtar Rural Municipality-2 Mathar in Nawalparasi East. The accident that took place this morning when the bus (Na. 6 Kha. 7580) was heading towards from Rampur in Palpa to Manakamana in Gorkha.

According to the local police office, Bulingtar, 25 people were injured in the accident. The accident took place at 4:00 am this morning. The injured have been rescued and taken to Chitwan.

More details about the incident are awaited.

–––

Source: National News Agency Nepal