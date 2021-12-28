General

Five people have died in a road accident that took place here today. Three others were injured in the incident. Two of the deceased have been identified as Musafir Ansari and Sheikh Chhotu of Gadhimai Municipality-4 in the district, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Shriram Bhandari. They died on the spot.

The other three died while undergoing treatment at the local health post. The deceased were travelling in a jeep with Indian registration number (BR 05 PA 6953) when the accident took place at Garuda. They were heading for a marriage function towards Chandranigahapur from the district headquarters Gaur.

Bhandari said that the identity of the remaining three is not yet known. The injured are undergoing treatment at Garuda Hospital. The reason behind the accident remains unknown, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal