Five persons were killed in separate road accidents taken place in Bhaktapur, Parsa, Makwanpur, Dolakha and Kaski districts today.

The central police newsroom said that Shanti Gautam, 26, of Suryabinayak Municipality-5 and Anil Yadav, 30, of Birgunj Metropolitan City-21 were killed in separate road mishaps in respective districts.

Likewise, 66-year-old Muktinath Bidari of Thaha Municipality-6 in Makwanpur district died in a motorcycle accident while 10-year-old Pujan Thami of Kalinchowk-9 in Dolakha district died after a bus knocked him down.

Similarly, police said that Kaila Rai of 30 years from Bhojpur district died after a scooter he was riding met with an accident in Pokhara-11, Phulbari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal