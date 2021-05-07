Health & Safety

Five more corona virus infected people died in two medical colleges of Chitwan district. Of them, one is from Chitwan district while others are from other districts.

A 69-year0old woman of Bharatpur metropolitan city died in course of treatment at Old Medical College early this morning. Suffering from pneumonia, the woman was admitted to the Hospital on May 2 and corona virus was confirmed on her on May 4.

Similarly, a 34-year-old man of Pratappur rural municipality-9 of Nawalparasi died of corona virus this morning. He was suffering from pneumonia and admitted to Old Medical College on May 6 and he tested corona virus on the same day. He was receiving treatment at COVID ICU.

Likewise, admitted to the hospital after suffering from pneumonia on May 6, a 53-year-old man of Sainamaina municipality-1 of Rupandehi died of coronavirus early this morning. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day. He died while undergoing treatment at COVID ICU.

Meanwhile, a corona virus infected man of Kawasoti municipality-2 died in course of treatment at Chitwan Medical College early this morning. He was admitted to the hospital on April 28 and he tested positive for corona virus on April 29. He was also suffering from pneumonia.

A 53-year-old Covid-10 infected woman of Tikapur municipality-9 of Kailali district died in course of treatment at the Chitwan Medical College this morning.

She was admitted to the hospital after respiratory complications.

Source: National News Agency Nepal