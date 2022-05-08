General

Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the five-party alliance was formed on the basis of historical and national interest.

Addressing an election rally organised by the five-party alliance in Tulsipur of Dang district on Sunday, Deuba said the alliance was formed to safeguard the country from crisis while realising its need for national interest.

On the occasion, Deuba asked one and all not to harbour doubts on alliance. “What was the status of the NC before the alliance? Today, we have led the government. This alliance is needed even to protect this government,” according to NC President Deuba.

In his speech, Deuba asked the NC leaders and cadres to work hard for the victory of candidates of this alliance in the local level election.

PM Deuba and other leaders of the alliance are also scheduled to address another election rally in Ghorahi today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal