A meeting of top leaders of the five-party alliance regarding seat allocation for the election to the House of Representatives, and Province Assembly is taking place at Baluwatar. The HoR and Province Assembly election is scheduled for November 20.

It is believed that the meeting would discuss the proposal submitted by the five-party taskforce, conducting necessary homework and give final shape to it.

Chairperson of Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), Upendra Yadav, told the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) that the meeting was taking place today giving continuity to the efforts being held for the past few days regarding seats allocation.

As per the election schedule, candidacy for HoR and Province Assembly election should be filed on October 9.

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President, Sher Bahadur Deuba; CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal; JSP Chair Yadav; and Vice-Chair of Rastriya Janamorcha, Durga Poudel; among other top leaders are present in the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal