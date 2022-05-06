General

The five-party alliance is organising a joint election mass gathering in Kathmandu today.

Top leaders of the ruling coalition parties are scheduled to address the mass gathering taking place at Shanti Batika of Kathmandu at 1:00 pm.

President of Nepali Congress, Kathmandu, Krishna Baniya (Sabuj), shared that Prime Minister and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and top leaders of CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal and Rastriya Janamorcha would address the mass gathering.

The five ruling political parties have made an electoral alliance as per local-level need during the local-level polls scheduled for May 13.

Source: National News Agency Nepal