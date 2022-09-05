General

A taskforce of the ruling five-party alliance is set to complete the task it was mandated in regard to the alliance to be forged for the elections to the members of House of Representatives and province assembly scheduled for November 20.

The taskforce meeting was held at the Prime Minister's official residence, Baluwatar, since 1.00 pm on Monday. As informed, the meeting held for five hours today.

Taskforce secretary Keshab Raj Joshi shared that today's meeting concluded in a way to finalize its tasks related to election alliance and seat sharing by September 6 (Tuesday).

"The taskforce would conclude its task by tomorrow and then submit the framework report to the top leadership. With the alliance constituent parties observing flexibility on their stance regarding seat sharing, the debate on the number of seats has become less contentious", he added.

Secretary Joshi informed that the seat sharing would be settled in a scientific and judicious manner, also taking into consideration the vote won by the parties in the past and some pressing political matters.

Next meeting of the taskforce would take place at 6.00 pm on September 6 and finalize the task entrusted, it was shared.

The five-party coalition had formed a taskforce headed by NC leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula to chart out a framework of electoral alliance for the upcoming general elections.

Source: National News Agency Nepal