Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has said that the five-party coalition will continue for the stability and development of the country.

At a programme organized by the Krishna Prasad Bhattarai Foundation here today to congratulate the people's representatives elected in the May 13's last local level election, Minister Karki further said the current coalition will continue even in the upcoming November 20's election (provincial and federal level) to build prosperous Nepal.

Karki, also Spokesperson of the government, shared, "We are planning to create jobs in the country for the youths by capitalizing the potentials in hydro resources, tourism and agriculture among others and to develop Nepal as a prosperous country within a decade."

The Minister urged the newly elected people's representatives to work in a result-oriented manner and address the people's grievances. "The people's representatives should fulfill the commitments made to the public. Nobody could be elected as people's representatives until s/he wins the heart of the public. I urge you all to pay attention to deliver by prioritizing the agendas amid the recourses constraints."

Stating that the development of communication, information and technology had turned the world into a village, he underscored optimum utilization of the technology for development of the country.

Foundation's chairperson and National Assembly parliamentarian Ramesh Jung Rayamajhi shared that a plan was afoot to establish a school to the memory of late Prime Minister Krishna Prasad Bhattarai in Biratnagar, Morang.

Source: National News Agency Nepal