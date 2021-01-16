General

Police here have arrested five persons with illegal possession of homemade guns and endangered animal organs from She-Phoksundo National Park.

The arrested are Man Bahadur Budha, Chandra Bahadur Budha, Gokarna Budha, Chandra KC and Surya Bahadur Budha of Tripurasundari Municipality of the district.

According to National Park Warden Saroj Mani Poudel, they were arrested with gun bullets, explosive devices, wires, different organs of endangered animals among others.

The authority is investigating into them under the wildlife trafficking case.

Source: National News Agency Nepal