General

Morang, March 25 (RSS): Five persons extending substantial contributions to the enrichment of Maithili language and social sector were recognized with awards.

The awards were handed over to the contributors amidst a function organized here today by the Maithili Media Workers Association Koshi Province.

Dhirendra Premharshi was honoured with Indra Mithila Gaurav Samman bagging cash prize of Rs 21,011. Likewise, Rama Mandal was feted with Ujjwal Mithila Nachhatra Gaurab Samman carrying a purse of Rs 11,111. Among other awardees were Radhadevi Mandal, Brahmadev Yadav and Shreya.

Giving away the awards, Executive Chairperson of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Dharmendra Jha said the political parties' leaders should devise planned efforts for the preservation of their mother language and culture.

Chairperson Jha said the study, writing and communications made in Maithili language would only contribute to its enrichment and preservation.

He announced the plan of RSS to publish news bulletin in Maithili language within a year.

Parliamentarian Yogendra Mandal highlighted the need to expand the access of disadvantaged Maithili language community people to education. ---

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY -RSS