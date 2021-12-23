General

Five proposals have been tabled at the Province-2 assembly meeting for naming the province. The proposals were tabled by lawmakers of different political parties in the meeting on Thursday.

Province Assembly member of ruling Janata Samajbadi Party, Shailendra Kumar Yadav, and Bharat Saha of CPN Maoist Centre proposed the Province-2 be named 'Madhes Province' which was supported by the opposition party Loktantrik Samajbadi Party.

Similarly, Pramod Kumar Yadav of ruling CPN (Unified Socialist) proposed the province be named 'Janaki Province', while Shiva Chandra Chaudhari, the lawmaker of ruling party, Nepali Congress, proposed the name- 'Mithila Bhojpura Province.'

Another lawmaker of Nepali Congress Rajeshwor Prasad Saha however proposed the name, 'Madhya Madhes Province', to Province-2.

The name proposed by the CPN UML was not tabled in the meeting on Thursday. The discussion is now underway on the proposals tabled on naming the province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal