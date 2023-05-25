Health & Safety, medical

A jeep met with an accident today at Duli of Banfikot rural municipality-8 in Rukum West, leaving five severely injured.

According to police, a total of 15 were onboard the jeep when it met with the accident. Until the filing of this report, preparations were underway to send the severely injured to Nepalgunj of Bake via a helicopter.

Others injured have been brought to the Rukum District Hospital, Salle. The jeep with the registration number plate (Lu 1 Ja 1747) fell some 400 meters off the road at Motikhola as it was en route to district headquarters Khalanga from Melchaur of Sanibheri rural municipality-5.

Source: National News Agency Nepal