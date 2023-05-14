Five Shopnojoye women were accorded reception in
the town today on the occasion of International Mother's Day 2023.
The women are Hajera Khatun, Opera Bewa, Nilufa Khatun, Rupali Khatun, and
Kulsum Begum.
The Shopnojoye women were given crest at a function held at the Conference
Room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) here this morning.
With Deputy Commissioner Abu Naser Bhuiyan in the chair, the function was
addressed, among others, by Shopnojoye mother Hajera Khatun, Additional
Deputy Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman, Lieutenant Colonel Samira Akhter,
Additional Police Super Mahmuda Sharmin and Deputy Director of District Women
Affairs Office Shapla Sharmin.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha