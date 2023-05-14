General

Five Shopnojoye women were accorded reception in

the town today on the occasion of International Mother's Day 2023.

The women are Hajera Khatun, Opera Bewa, Nilufa Khatun, Rupali Khatun, and

Kulsum Begum.

The Shopnojoye women were given crest at a function held at the Conference

Room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) here this morning.

With Deputy Commissioner Abu Naser Bhuiyan in the chair, the function was

addressed, among others, by Shopnojoye mother Hajera Khatun, Additional

Deputy Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman, Lieutenant Colonel Samira Akhter,

Additional Police Super Mahmuda Sharmin and Deputy Director of District Women

Affairs Office Shapla Sharmin.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha