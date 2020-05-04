General

Five members of a family were taken ill after they consumed poisonous mushroom from the forest nearby their houses in Tanahun district.

The police said that family members of Krishna Bhujel from Saune village in Devghat Municipality-5 have fallen sick.

Of them, condition of 42-year-old Krishna and his 15-year-old son Dhanlal is critical and are receiving treatment at a medical college in Bharatpur, the police confirmed.

Sub-Inspector Ujjawal Chiluwal of Area Police Office, Devghat said Krishna’s 40-year-old wife Gauri and sons Tirtha, 21, and Min Bahadur, 17, are being treated at Bharatpur Hospital.

Source: National News Agency