General

Installation of street lights has begun in Chandragiri municipality under the ‘Bright Chandragiri’ campaign. Five thousand lights would be installed throughout the municipality under the campaign from the budget allocated for this purpose this fiscal year.

The municipality had constructed the street lamps on the main highway from Kalanki-Nagdhunga-Pipalamod section last fiscal year. It has also called n the municipality denizens to submit applications at the Municipality Office identifying the places where the street lamps are to be installed.

Along with the street lamps, the municipality is also installing CCTV cameras and free Wi-Fi at various public places at each and every ward. The work on installing CCTV and Wi-Fi would be started soon, it is said.

The municipality stated that all the procurement process for this has been completed and works on installing the street lamps and CCTV cameras would be expedited.

Source: National News Agency Nepal