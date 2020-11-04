General

Five people have died in a landslide at the Nawalpur section of the Kaligandaki corridor this evening. The deceased were workers working on the Nawalparasi Bulingtar rural municipality section of the Kaligandaki corridor.

Five workers died after a dry slide buried them as they were working on a gabion wall on the road side, said Chief of District Police Office, Nawalpur Prakash Malla. The deceased have been identified as Gopal Garanja,20, Chet Bahadur Aslami Magar and Tara Bahadur Lungeli, 28-year-old Tul Bahadur Saru and 42-year-old Sun Bahadur Pulami. Two others—Krishna Lungeli and Kewal Singh Lungeli were injured. They are undergoing treatment in Bharatpur after being rescued by fellow workers, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal