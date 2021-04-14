General

Chairperson of Nepal Communist Party (Maoist Center), Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed his confidence that the Nepali people would muster power to fight against regressive thinking and tendency for country's economic development and prosperity.

In a message of best wishes sent on the occasion of the New Year 2078 BS, Chairperson Dahal expressed his belief that the New Year would bring added zeal, enthusiasm and creation to the entire Nepali people.

He appealed to all leftist forces to consolidate revolutionary communist unity and hoist its flag in the country once again.

Underlining the need of forming a new government to realize the aspiration of people's development and prosperity, he called for all sides to forge unity to that end. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal