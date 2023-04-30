General

Flights at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have got affected due to bad weather, said the TIA office. Due to low visibility, both domestic and international flights are not able to take off on time, and some international flights are on hold in the sky, said TIA general manager Pratap Babu Tiwari.

As a result of bad weather, a Colombo-Kathmandu aircraft of the Sri Lankan Airlines was on hold in the Kathmandu sky for half an hour, and that of Batik Air on hold in the Simara Sky, he said, adding that there is a delay in domestic flights to take off.

Rainfall is taking place in most parts of the country with the impact of the Westerly wind and local wind, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

Flights were affected on Saturday afternoon as well due to rain.

Source: National News Agency Nepal