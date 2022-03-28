Human Rights

Domestic flights at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have been affected due to inclement weather today.

According to the TIA office, domestic flights were affected due to low visibility caused by cloudy weather condition. Only IFR flights operated from the TIA.

The airlines companies providing domestic flight services informed their passengers about the delay of flights. Buddha Air's information office Dipendra Kumar Karna shared that flights were affected for over four hours starting from morning.

All delayed flights, however, were operated in the evening while some flights in the morning were canceled, added information officer Karna.

Currently, the westerly low-pressure has general effect in the weather. Hilly places in Province No 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province remained partial to general cloudy today. The Kathmandu Valley was cloudy almost throughout the day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal