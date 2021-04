General

All flights to and from Bharatpur Airport were affected on Monday due to unfavourable weather.

The flights to Kathmandu and Pokhara airports could not take place due to poor visibility.

Chief of Bharatpur Airport Yogendra Kunwar said that all flights connecting Bharatpur to Kathmandu and Pokhara could not take place due to poor visibility caused from pollution in the recent days. Buddha Air has eight and Yeti Air has four daily flights in Bharatpur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal