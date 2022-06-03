Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Daily flights to and from Simara Airport have been curtailed from June 7 to 27 citing maintenance at the airport site.

Chief of Simara Airport Bhupendra Bhatta said flights will take place only from 6:00 am to 11:00 am during the period.

Bhatta shared that total daily flights have been reduced to six from twelve for 20 days starting June 7.

The Simara Airport, which was awaiting renovation for years, is being maintained by reducing the daily flights lately.

Saptakoshi Construction Service Company has won the tender bidding for the facelift of the airport, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal