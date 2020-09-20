General

The air services at Dhangadhi Airport that was suspended for nearly six months due to COVID-19 pandemic is going to resume tomorrow.

The private airline Budda Air is going to start Kathmandu-Dhangadhi-Kathmandu flights, according to Chief at Dhangadhi Airport Office, Tej Bahadur Budhathapa.

All health safety measures would be adopted during the flights to prevent the risk of COVID-19, informed Budhathapa.

Another private airline Summit Air also operated chartered Nepalgunj-Bajura-Dhangadhi and Dhangadhi-Bajura-Nepalgunj flight recently. The Summit Air is likely to resume its regular operation in the Sudurpaschim State’s district very soon.

The airports in Doti, Baitadi and Bajhang district have already witnessed blacktopping of the runways and are waiting for the test flights.

Meanwhile, the state-owned Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has shut down its office in Dhangadhi. The reason is attributed to the lack of aircrafts, informed NAC, Dhangadhi Chief Haridutta Panta.

Earlier, until the nationwide lockdown on March 24, NAC’s aircraft of MA60 model had operated in this region.

The airport in Dhangadhi is one among the 10 domestic airports in the country fetching handsome income. “The airport generally earns Rs 2.5 million to 3 million in a year. The income has been shrunk due to the shutdown of the airport in the wake of outbreak of COVID-19.”

The airport has recently undergone upgrading.

Source: National News Agency Nepal