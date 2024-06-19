Flood displaces 38,000, maroons 14.5 lakh in greater Sylhet

Gushing waters from upstream areas in northeast India accompanied by downpours continued to inundate fresh areas in Sylhet and neighbouring Sunamganj with officials saying the deluge so far forced 38,000 people to take refuge in safer places and marooned some 14.5 lakh people.

“Flood waters stranded some 8.5 lakh people till this afternoon . . . low-lying areas of Sylhet city and all its 13 upazilas were affected by the flood,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) or administrative chief of Sylhet Sheikh Russel Hasan told reporters.

Our correspondent reports: The flood almost submerged entirely six upazilas of Companiganj, Kanaighat, Jointa and Fenchuganj, Goainghat and Dakkhin Surma, destroying standing Aus rice fields.

Officials at the makeshift control room of Sunamganj DC office said six lakh people were marooned in 11 out of 12 upazilas of the district while the Surma and Kushiyara and their tributaries and some other small rivers surpassed their marks inundating the low lying areas in the two districts.

Residen

ts of the two district headquarters said the major areas of the two cities are now virtually under water submerging hundreds of houses.

Sylhet DC Sheikh Russel said the district administration is on alert as the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted heavy rainfall for the next three days that might deteriorate the flood situation.

Control rooms have been opened at DC office and Upazila Nirbahi Officers’ (UNO) offices to monitor the situation, he said, adding that dedicated officers have been appointed for every upazila and tag officers for every union.

Besides, union-based medical team have been formed to provide health services to the flood affected people, Russel said, adding that providing relief under government and non-government management is going on.

The Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) has opened a control room and cancelled leave of its all officials while at the request of the SCC, Bangladesh Army has been protecting Sylhet’s Baraikandi power substation from flooding since last nigh

t.

Sylhet City Mayor Anwaruzzaman said volunteer teams of the city corporation are providing necessary help to the flood victims and sufficient food has been managed at the shelter centers.

According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) at 6pm today, the Surma River was flowing 96cm above the danger level in Sylhet’s Kanaighat and 37cm above the danger level in Sylhet point.

The Surma was flowing 41 cm above the danger level in Sunamgaj point. The Kushiyara was flowing 62cm above the danger level at Amalshid point in Zakiganj, 100cm in Fenchuganj, and 21cm in Sherpur of Sylhet.

Sunamganj city recorded 100mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 9am today. Rainfall at Lorergarh in Sunamganj’s Tahirpur was recorded 78 mm and 84mm was recorded in Chaatak, FFWC said.

In the same period, 94 mm of rainfall was recorded in Sylhet city, 77 mm in Kanaighat and 75 mm in Sherpur.

During the same period, in India part, 123mm of rainfall was recorded in Dhubri (Assam), 110mm in Cherrapunji (Meghalaya), 106

mm in Kailashahar (Tripura), 72mm in Goalpara (Assam) and 59mm in Agartala (Tripura).

The FFWC said all the major rivers in the north-eastern region of the country may rise in the next 24 hours. As a result, some low-lying areas along the river of Netrokona districts and ongoing flood situation in the Sylhet and Sunamganj districts may deteriorate.

The ongoing flood situation in the Monu-Khowai river-connected low-lying areas of Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts may remain steady, it said.

The FFWC said the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River is in rising trend and may continuously rise for the next 72 hours with a chance of touching the warning level at some points while the Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend, which may continue in next 48 hours.

Except Surma, all the major rivers in the north-eastern region of the country are in rising trend, it added.

In the next 24 to 48 hours, the FFWC said, Dudhkumar, Teesta, Dharala rivers in the northern region of the country may rise and may experience a short-term f

lood situation in the low-lying areas of the Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha