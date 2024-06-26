Flood like situation starts improving in Brahmaputra river basins in Gaibandha

The flood like situation in low-lying areas of the Brahmaputra river basins of four upazilas in the district has started improving because of falling the water level of the river.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Office sources said the river Brahmaputra registered further fall in last 24 hours ending today’s 9 AM.

Water level of the river decreased by 3 cm during the period and the river was flowing 147 cm below the danger level at Fulchharighat point of the district.

Apart from it, water level of other major rivers except Teesta decreased during the period improving the flood like situation at river basin areas of the respective river.

The river Ghagotregistered fall 3 cm during the period and it was flowing 177 cm below its danger mark at new bridge Road point.

The karotoa experienced fall 114 cm in last 24 hours and it was flowing 287 cm below the danger level at Chalk Rahima point.

Water level of Theteesta, one of the mighty rivers in the district rose by 32 cm during the period but it was

flowing 5 cm below the danger mark at Kawnia point of Rangpur district.

With the fall of water level in the rivers the river erosion has been intensified along the right and left banks of the district making the people living on the river bank more worried.

Manju Miah, chairman of Kapasia union parishad under Sundarganj upazila said over 50 families of the union had shifted their houses to other places due to unabated river erosion in last few days.

Not only that, the arable lands owned by the people living on the riverbank had also been devoured by the river creating food security crisis to the erosion victims.

UNO Tariqul Islam said he had given the instructions to the concerned to prepare a list of the erosion victims of the upazila to help them provide help and assistance from the administration to mitigate their sufferings.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha