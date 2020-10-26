Health & Safety

The International Coordination Committee of Syangja Cooperation Society has provided financial aid to 14 landslide-affected families of Waling municipality-14, Tamadi in Syngja district.

Society’s senior vice-president Prakash Shrestha said relief aid amounting to Rs 230,000 was handed to the families of nine people who lost their lives after being buried in the landslide and those rendered displaced due to the natural disaster occurred on last September 24.

The relief amount was collected through the foreign chapters of the Society in South Korea, Doha/Qatar, Spain, America and Saudi Arabia. The Society is an umbrella organization of Nepali people living abroad in course of employment.

Among the collected amount, Rs 110,000 was handed to Bhojraj and Manisha Nepali who lost their nine members in the devastating landslide and Rs 30,000 each was provided to four families who have been taking shelter at the homes of their relatives, Shrestha added. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal