Nepali people at abroad have aided flood survivors of Helambu in Sindhupalchowk.

Sindhupalchowk Service Society- UAE, Sindhupalchowk Society – South Korea and Sindhupalchowk Service Society- Kuwait provided financial support to the flood-hit households.

Local coordinator Kumar Prasad Lamichhane informed that the financial support was channelized earlier to the families of the deceased and educational institutions of the flood-ravaged area.

Kuwait coordinator Hari Krishna Neupane shared that they had distributed support to the fully-affected people acting on the data provided by ward offices.

Assistance of Rs 5,000 each was extended to 23 flood survivors of ward 1, 43 of ward 2, 26 of ward 3 and nine of ward 6.

Sindhupalchowk Society South Korea had contributed Rs 540,000, Sindhupalchowk Service Society Dubai Rs 126,000 and Sindhupalchowk Service Society – Kuwait Rs 240,000 to the economic support fund for flood survivors, Sindhupalchowk Society UAE's secretary. Hari Dulal.

The support was handed over the affected community people of ward 1 on last Saturday while assistance amount was given to ward 2 chairperson Chhiring Gyalbu Lama for distribution to the affected. Likewise, cash amount was handed over to ward member Damai Singh Tamang for ward 3 survivors.

The assistance amount was provided to headmaster of East-Point Academy, Damodar Bharati on Saturday. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal