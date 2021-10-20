General

The flood-fed Karnali River swept away materials of under-construction bridge linking Surkhet and Kailali.

According to the Province Police Office, Surkhet, the flooding occurred on Tuesday took away construction materials of the cemented bridge connecting Surkhet and Kailali.

Police informed the flooding took away Gavin wire and mixture machine, among other construction materials of the bridge. Janak Construction Pvt Ltd was awarded the contract for the construction.

Even the crane has also been waterlogged. A team of police has been mobilized to collect details of loss and damage after the flooding blew away the construction materials.

Likewise, 20 households of Dailekh's Ramghat Bazaar near the river have been relocated with the rise in the risks of flooding.

Likewise, incessant rain has disrupted Surkhet-Jumla road (Karnali highway) section in its several sections and efforts are underway to resume the road traffic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal