Incessant rain triggered flood in a local river has swept away two bridges at Olangchungola in Taplejung.

The flood-fed river took away the bridges of Olangchungola sharing border with China in Faktanglung rural municiplaity-7 last night, informed ward chairperson Chheten Bhote.

He further shared the flood blew away a cemented bridge leading to Dangjen and a wooden bridge leading to Papung of Mikwakhola rural municipality from Olangchungola.

With the bridges blown away, people’s mobility has been blocked in the area.

Likewise, the flood also took away a portion of road linking Reu of Tibet as well as a vehicle of the Chinese contractor.

The flood has caused damage worth amounting to Rs 1.4 million when it took away bridges. The cemented bridge was constructed at the cost of Rs 1.2 million and the wooden bridge was built at the cost of Rs 200,000.

The flood occurred in the Tamor River has inflicted fear among the local people residing in the vicinity of the river. This is so far the biggest flood since a decade back, locals said. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal