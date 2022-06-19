General

The flooded Seti river has damaged the motorable bridge linking two wards of Pokhara Metropolitan City, causing transportation disruption.

The river swollen due to torrential rain since Saturday night has eroded the foundation of the bridge, said the Division Road Office, Pokhara, adding that as a result, people's mobility on the damaged bridge has been at risk. Structures of the bridge should be relocated to elsewhere, he said.

The river has damaged pillars of the bridge, said Pushpendra Pandey, ward chair of the metropolis-19.

The 72 meters long and 7 meters wide bridge was constructed five years ago by the road office.

Similarly, the swollen river eroded the road linking Bharawari and Kavre, disrupting transportation, said a local school teacher Santosh Acharya.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS