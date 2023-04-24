Key Issues

A Flydubai plane, which flew from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) this evening, narrowly escaped a fatal accident.

The aircraft had witnessed some technical glitches in its engine after some minutes it took off from the TIA.

According to TIA General Manager Pratap Babu Tiwari, the plane is heading to its destination now. After the technical issues in the plane, the plane was asked to remain in hold for five to seven minutes in the sky over Dharke area of Dhading at an altitude of 21,000ft.

However, the plane headed to its destination following a communication between the pilots and ATC of the TIA, General Manager Tiwari said.

It is said that both the engines of the plane have functioned well now.

The plane has carried 167 passengers, the TIA said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal